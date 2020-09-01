UrduPoint.com
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 1st Sep 2020

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 1st sep 2020

Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 165.45 165.65

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 166.00 166.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 43.90 44.40

UAE DIRHAM 45.00 45.50

EURO 197.00 199.00

UK POUND 221.

00 223.00

JAPANI YEN 1.54232 1.56232

CHF 182.14 183.14

DKK 26.25 26.35

NOK 18.70 18.80

SEK 18.87 18.97

AUD $ 121.00 123.50

CAD $ 126.50 129.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.45

CHINESE YUAN 23.50 25.50

