Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 1st Sep 2020
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 165.45 165.65
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 166.00 166.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 43.90 44.40
UAE DIRHAM 45.00 45.50
EURO 197.00 199.00
UK POUND 221.
00 223.00
JAPANI YEN 1.54232 1.56232
CHF 182.14 183.14
DKK 26.25 26.35
NOK 18.70 18.80
SEK 18.87 18.97
AUD $ 121.00 123.50
CAD $ 126.50 129.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.45
CHINESE YUAN 23.50 25.50