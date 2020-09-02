UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 Sep 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:07 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 sep 2020

Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 165.40 165.60

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 166.80 166.30

SAUDIA RIYAL 43.80 44.30

UAE DIRHAM 44.90 45.40

EURO 196.00 198.00

UK POUND 219.

00 221.00

JAPANI YEN 1.53306 1.55306

CHF 179.64 180.64

DKK 26.00 26.10

NOK 18.45 18.55

SEK 18.65 18.75

AUD $ 120.00 122.00

CAD $ 125.00 127.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.45

CHINESE YUAN 23.50 25.50

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

PM orders to implement SC orders on release of fem ..

11 minutes ago

Over 60 per cent of all hospitals in Abu Dhabi con ..

26 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General receives France’s Ambassad ..

33 minutes ago

Afghan govt releases 200 inmates

38 minutes ago

PCB thanks Pakistan men’s cricket team

39 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.