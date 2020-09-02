Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 sep 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 165.40 165.60

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 166.80 166.30

SAUDIA RIYAL 43.80 44.30

UAE DIRHAM 44.90 45.40

EURO 196.00 198.00

UK POUND 219.

00 221.00

JAPANI YEN 1.53306 1.55306

CHF 179.64 180.64

DKK 26.00 26.10

NOK 18.45 18.55

SEK 18.65 18.75

AUD $ 120.00 122.00

CAD $ 125.00 127.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.45

CHINESE YUAN 23.50 25.50