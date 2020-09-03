Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 3 Sep 2020
Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:51 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan
(NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 167.
76 163.94
GBP 223.58 218.45
EUR 198.36 193.80
JPY 1.5789 1.5429
SAR 44.78 43.66
AED 45.68 44.63