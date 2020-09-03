Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 3 sep 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan

(NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 167.

76 163.94

GBP 223.58 218.45

EUR 198.36 193.80

JPY 1.5789 1.5429

SAR 44.78 43.66

AED 45.68 44.63