Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 4 Sep 2020

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 06:53 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 4 sep 2020

Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 165.75 166.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 166.00 166.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 43.80 44.30

UAE DIRHAM 44.90 45.40

EURO 195.00 197.00

UK POUND 219.

00 221.00

JAPANI YEN 1.53216 1.55216

CHF 179.86 180.86

DKK 25.91 26.01

NOK 18.15 18.25

SEK 18.53 18.63

AUD $ 119.00 121.50

CAD $ 125.00 127.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.45

CHINESE YUAN 23.00 25.00

