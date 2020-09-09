Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 sep 2020

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 166.35 166.55

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 166.40 166.80

SAUDIA RIYAL 43.95 44.45

UAE DIRHAM 45.00 45.50

EURO 195.00 197.00

UK POUND 215.

00 217.00

JAPANI YEN 1.53917 1.55917

CHF 178.79 179.79

DKK 25.82 25.92

NOK 17.77 17.87

SEK 18.40 18.50

AUD $ 118.50 121.00

CAD $ 125.00 127.50

INDIAN RUPEE(NEW EDITION) 2.10 2.45

CHINESE YUAN 23.50 25.00