Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 Sep 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 166.00 166.20

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 166.00 166.40

SAUDIA RIYAL 43.90 44.40

UAE DIRHAM 45.00 45.50

EURO 195.30 197.50

UK POUND 212.

00 214.00

JAPANI YEN 1.53738 1.55738

CHF 180.65 181.65

DKK 25.98 26.08

NOK 18.01 18.11

SEK 18.54 18.64

AUD $ 119.50 122.00

CAD $ 125.50 128.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.05 2.35

CHINESE YUAN 23.00 25.00