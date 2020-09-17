Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 Sep 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 166.30 166.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 166.10 166.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 44.10 44.60
UAE DIRHAM 45.20 45.70
EURO 194.80 196.80
UK POUND 214.
50 216.50
JAPANI YEN 1.55520 1.57520
CHF 180.16 181.16
DKK 25.85 25.95
NOK 17.86 17.96
SEK 18.39 18.49
AUD $ 119.50 122.00
CAD $ 125.00 127.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.45
CHINESE YUAN 23.00 24.80