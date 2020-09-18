Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 18 Sep 2020
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:39 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 165.85 166.05
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 165.90 166.20
SAUDIA RIYAL 43.90 44.20
UAE DIRHAM 45.00 45.30
EURO 195.50 197.50
UK POUND 214.
50 216.50
JAPANI YEN 1.55668 1.57668
CHF 180.84 181.84
DKK 26.02 26.12
NOK 18.00 18.10
SEK 18.55 18.65
AUD $ 120.00 122.50
CAD $ 125.00 127.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.45
CHINESE YUAN 23.00 24.80