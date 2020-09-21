Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 21 Sep 2020
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:43 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 166.25 166.45
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 166.00 166.30
SAUDIA RIYAL 44.00 44.30
UAE DIRHAM 45.00 45.30
EURO 195.80 197.80
UK POUND 213.
50 215.50
JAPANI YEN 1.56651 1.58651
CHF 180.77 181.77
DKK 26.04 26.14
NOK 17.88 17.98
SEK 18.58 18.68
AUD $ 119.80 122.00
CAD $ 125.00 127.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.40
CHINESE YUAN 23.00 25.00