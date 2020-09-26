Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 sep 2020

:Following were the opening and closing rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ):Following were the opening and closing rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) ---- -----

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 165.80 166.10

SAUDIA RIYAL 43.90 44.20

UAE DIRHAM 44.90 45.20

EURO 191.50 193.

50

UK POUND 211.00 213.00

JAPANI YEN 1.54374 1.56374

CHF 176.46 177.46

DKK 25.46 25.56

NOK 16.93 17.03

SEK 17.78 17.88

AUD $ 115.00 117.50

CAD $ 123.00 125.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.40

CHINESE YUAN23.0024.80