Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 1st Oct 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:44 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 1st oct 2020

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 165.15 165.40

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 165.30 165.70

SAUDIA RIYAL 43.80 44.20

UAE DIRHAM 44.90 45.20

EURO 193.00 195.00

UK POUND 212.

50 214.50

JAPANI YEN 1.54202 1.56202

CHF 178.22 179.22

DKK 25.72 25.82

NOK 17.44 17.54

SEK 18.14 18.24

AUD $ 117.50 120.00

CAD $ 123.50 126.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.45

CHINESE YUAN 23.00 24.80

