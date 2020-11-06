Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 Nov 2020
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:11 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 159.05 159.15
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 159.00 159.40
SAUDIA RIYAL 42.05 42.35
UAE DIRHAM 43.05 43.35
EURO 186.50 188.00
UK POUND 207.
00 209.00
JAPANI YEN 1.50801 1.52801
CHF 174.03 175.03
DKK 24.88 24.98
NOK 16.91 17.01
SEK 17.94 18.04
AUD $ 114.00 115.50
CAD $ 120.00 121.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.05 2.35
Chinese Yuan 23.00 24.00