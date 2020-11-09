Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 nov 2020

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 158.80 158.90

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 158.70 159.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 41.90 42.30

UAE DIRHAM 42.90 43.30

EURO 187.00 188.80

UK POUND 207.

00 209.00

JAPANI YEN 1.50275 1.52275

CHF 174.22 175.22

DKK 24.92 25.02

NOK 17.09 17.19

SEK 18.04 18.14

AUD $ 114.30 115.50

CAD $ 120.20 122.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.05 2.35

Chinese Yuan 23.00 24.00