Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 Nov 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:39 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 Nov 2020

The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2461 13.11.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 17, 2020

USD 158.3159

GBP 208.9453

EUR 186.6228

JPY 1.5028

