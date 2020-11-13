Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 Nov 2020
The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2461 13.11.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 17, 2020
USD 158.3159
GBP 208.9453
EUR 186.6228
JPY 1.5028