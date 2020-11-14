Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 14 Nov 2020
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:39 PM
Following were the Opening and Closing Rates of Foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ):Following were the Opening and Closing Rates of Foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) ---- -----
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 157.80 158.20
SAUDIA RIYAL 41.45 41.90
UAE DIRHAM 42.45 42.90
EURO 184.00 186.
00
UK POUND 205.50 207.50
JAPANI YEN 1.46912 1.48912
CHF 169.51 170.51
DKK 24.45 24.55
NOK 16.72 16.82
SEK 17.67 17.77
AUD $ 112.50 114.00
CAD $ 118.00 119.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.05 2.35
CHINESE YUAN23.00 24.00