Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 Nov 2020

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:41 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 nov 2020

Following were the Opening Rates of Foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of Foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 158.10 158.15

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 157.90 158.20

SAUDIA RIYAL 41.50 41.95

UAE DIRHAM 42.50 43.00

EURO 184.00 186.00

UK POUND 206.

00 208.00

JAPANI YEN 1.47386 1.49386

CHF 170.17 171.17

DKK 24.63 24.73

NOK 16.92 17.02

SEK 17.83 17.93

AUD $ 112.80 114.20

CAD $ 118.50 120.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.05 2.35

CHINESE YUAN23.00 24.00

