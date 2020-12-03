Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 03 Dec 2020
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:25 PM
KARACHI, Dec 03 (Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 )
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0180% PA 0.7320% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0087% PA 0.7588% PA
For 12 months 0.0831% PA 0.9581% PA
For 2 Years 0.0831% PA 1.4581% PA
For 3 Years 0.0831% PA 1.7081% PA
For 4 years 0.0831% PA 1.9581% PA
For 5 years 0.0831% PA 2.0831% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2083% PA 0.5418% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1890% PA 0.5610% PA
For 12 Months -0.1190% PA 0.7585% PA
For 2 Years -0.
1165% PA 1.2585% PA
For 3 Years -0.1165% PA 1.5085% PA
For 4 years -0.1165% PA 1.7585% PA
For 5 years -0.1165% PA 1.8835% PA
EURO VALUE 03 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3004% PA 1.0504% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2669% PA 1.0169% PA
For 12 Months 0.2291% PA 1.1041% PA
For 2 Years 0.2291% PA 1.6041% PA
For 3 Years 0.2291% PA 1.8541% PA
For 4 years 0.2291% PA 2.1041% PA
For 5 years 0.2291% PA 2.2291% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1322% PA 0.6178% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1857% PA 0.5643% PA
For 12 Months 0.2005% PA 0.6745% PA
For 2 Years 0.2005% PA 1.1745% PA
For 3 Years 0.2005% PA 1.4245% PA
For 4 Years 0.2005% PA 1.6745% PA
For 5 years 0.2005% PA 1.7995% PA