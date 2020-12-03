Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 dec 2020

KARACHI, Dec 03 (Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 )

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Dec 03 (Pakistan Point news - 3rd Dec, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0180% PA 0.7320% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0087% PA 0.7588% PA

For 12 months 0.0831% PA 0.9581% PA

For 2 Years 0.0831% PA 1.4581% PA

For 3 Years 0.0831% PA 1.7081% PA

For 4 years 0.0831% PA 1.9581% PA

For 5 years 0.0831% PA 2.0831% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2083% PA 0.5418% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1890% PA 0.5610% PA

For 12 Months -0.1190% PA 0.7585% PA

For 2 Years -0.

1165% PA 1.2585% PA

For 3 Years -0.1165% PA 1.5085% PA

For 4 years -0.1165% PA 1.7585% PA

For 5 years -0.1165% PA 1.8835% PA

EURO VALUE 03 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3004% PA 1.0504% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2669% PA 1.0169% PA

For 12 Months 0.2291% PA 1.1041% PA

For 2 Years 0.2291% PA 1.6041% PA

For 3 Years 0.2291% PA 1.8541% PA

For 4 years 0.2291% PA 2.1041% PA

For 5 years 0.2291% PA 2.2291% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1322% PA 0.6178% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1857% PA 0.5643% PA

For 12 Months 0.2005% PA 0.6745% PA

For 2 Years 0.2005% PA 1.1745% PA

For 3 Years 0.2005% PA 1.4245% PA

For 4 Years 0.2005% PA 1.6745% PA

For 5 years 0.2005% PA 1.7995% PA