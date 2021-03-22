Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 march 2021

The Exchange Rates Committee of

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2039 22.03.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 22TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 25, 2021

USD 155.9454

GBP 217.4191

EUR 185.8401

JPY 1.4348