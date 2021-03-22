Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 March 2021
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:47 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2039 22.03.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 22TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 25, 2021
USD 155.9454
GBP 217.4191
EUR 185.8401
JPY 1.4348