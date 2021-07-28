UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:45 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28th July, 2021

The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1573 28.07.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH JULY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 30, 2021

USD 161.3003

GBP 222.2557

EUR 189.8827

JPY 1.4650

