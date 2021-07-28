Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 28th July, 2021
The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1573 28.07.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH JULY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 30, 2021
USD 161.3003
GBP 222.2557
EUR 189.8827
JPY 1.4650