Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12th Oct, 2021
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 12:23 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1559 12.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 12TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 14, 2021
USD 170.7147
GBP 232.7183
EUR 197.3633
JPY 1.5117