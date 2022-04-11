UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11th Apr, 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11th Apr, 2022

The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH APRIL 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 13, 2022

USD 184.5672

GBP 240.4911

EUR 200.2923

JPY 1.4872

