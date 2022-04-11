Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11th Apr, 2022
The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH APRIL 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 13, 2022
USD 184.5672
GBP 240.4911
EUR 200.2923
JPY 1.4872