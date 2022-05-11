Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11th May, 2022
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 12:31 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH MAY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 13, 2022
USD 188.6070
GBP 232.3638
EUR 199.3199
JPY 1.4476