Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11th May, 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 12:31 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11th May, 2022

He Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH MAY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 13, 2022

USD 188.6070

GBP 232.3638

EUR 199.3199

JPY 1.4476

