Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12th May, 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 12:02 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12th May, 2022

The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR 12TH MAY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 16, 2022

USD 189.9792

GBP 234.7763

EUR 200.7320

JPY 1.4630

