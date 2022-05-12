Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12th May, 2022
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 12:02 PM
The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR 12TH MAY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 16, 2022
USD 189.9792
GBP 234.7763
EUR 200.7320
JPY 1.4630