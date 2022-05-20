Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20th May, 202
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 12:52 PM
The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday
CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH MAY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 24, 2022
USD 199.9562
GBP 247.5058
EUR 209.8740
JPY 1.5635