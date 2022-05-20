Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20th May, 202

The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH MAY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 24, 2022

USD 199.9562

GBP 247.5058

EUR 209.8740

JPY 1.5635