Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 05:19 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 226.60 227.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 233.20 235.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 65.65 66.

30

UAE DIRHAM 68.00 68.70

EURO 262.80 265.50

UK POUND 298.00 301.00

JAPANESE YEN 1.88160 1.90160

CHF 265.36 266.36

NOK 24.70 24.80

SEK 23.30 23.40

AUD $ 166.50 168.50

CAD $ 181.30 183.30

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.40 2.75

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00

AFGHAN AFHANI 2.00 2.30

