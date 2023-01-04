Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 January 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 07:56 PM
Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 227.00 227.40
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 233.70 236.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 66.30 67.00
UAE DIRHAM 68.30 69.00
EURO 262.30 265.00
UK POUND 298.
00 301.00
JAPANI YEN 1.87650 1.89650
CHF 264.32 265.32
NOK 24.37 24.47
SEK 23.19 23.29
AUD $ 167.50 169.50
CAD $ 181.50 183.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.40 2.80
CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
AFGHAN AFHANI 2.20 2.80