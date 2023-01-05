UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 05 January 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 227.00 227.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 233.70 236.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 66.30 67.00

UAE DIRHAM 68.30 69.00

EURO 265.30 268.00

UK POUND 301.

00 304.00

JAPANI YEN 1.87000 1.89000

CHF 266.91 267.91

NOK 24.37 24.47

SEK 23.45 23.55

AUD $ 169.00 171.00

CAD $ 184.00 186.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.40 2.80

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00

AFGHAN AFHANI 2.20 2.80

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup kicks off at Seih ..

Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup kicks off at Seih Assalam on Saturday

14 minutes ago
 Taliban Sign Oil Production Deal With China's CAPE ..

Taliban Sign Oil Production Deal With China's CAPEIC

18 minutes ago
 Modi turns IIOJ&K into prison; Chairperson of Pea ..

Modi turns IIOJ&K into prison; Chairperson of Peace and Cultural organization M ..

18 minutes ago
 CS directs timely resolution of Qeemat Punjab App ..

CS directs timely resolution of Qeemat Punjab App complaints

18 minutes ago
 Biden's Decision to Pull Troops out of Afghanistan ..

Biden's Decision to Pull Troops out of Afghanistan Made It Easier to Help Kyiv - ..

18 minutes ago
 Five policemen injured while defending polio team ..

Five policemen injured while defending polio team in Islamabad

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.