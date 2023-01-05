Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 227.00 227.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 233.70 236.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 66.30 67.00

UAE DIRHAM 68.30 69.00

EURO 265.30 268.00

UK POUND 301.

00 304.00

JAPANI YEN 1.87000 1.89000

CHF 266.91 267.91

NOK 24.37 24.47

SEK 23.45 23.55

AUD $ 169.00 171.00

CAD $ 184.00 186.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.40 2.80

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00

AFGHAN AFHANI 2.20 2.80