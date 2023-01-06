UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 January 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 227.25 227.60

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 233.90 236.25

SAUDIA RIYAL 66.30 67.00

UAE DIRHAM 68.30 69.00

EURO 263.35 268.00

UK POUND 299.

00 302.00

JAPANI YEN 1.84280 1.86280

CHF 271.17 272.17

NOK 24.07 24.17

SEK 23.09 23.19

AUD $ 168.00 170.00

CAD $ 183.50 185.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.40 2.80

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 40.00

AFGHAN AFHANI 2.20 2.80

