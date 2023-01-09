Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 09 January 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 05:19 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 227.30 227.60
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 234.30 236.60
SAUDIA RIYAL 66.30 67.00
UAE DIRHAM 68.30 69.00
EURO 267.30 270.00
UK POUND 304.
00 307.00
JAPANI YEN 1.87680 1.89680
CHF 268.77 269.77
NOK 24.79 24.89
SEK 23.51 23.61
AUD $ 172.00 174.00
CAD $ 186.00 188.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.40 2.80
CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
AFGHAN AFHANI 2.20 2.80