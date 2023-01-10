Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 227.50 228.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 234.70 237.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 66.80 69.40

UAE DIRHAM 68.50 69.20

EURO 268.30 271.00

UK POUND 304.

00 307.00

JAPANI YEN 1.87680 1.89680

CHF 269.44 270.44

NOK 24.85 24.95

SEK 23.70 23.80

AUD $ 171.00 173.00

CAD $ 186.00 188.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.40 2.80

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 41.00

AFGHAN AFHANI 2.20 2.80