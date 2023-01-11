UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 January 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 228.00 228.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 235.70 238.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 66.60 67.30

UAE DIRHAM 68.60 69.30

EURO 269.30 272.00

UK POUND 305.

00 308.00

JAPANESE YEN 1.87000 1.89000

CHF 269.52 270.52

NOK 24.71 24.81

SEK 23.69 23.79

AUD $ 172.00 174.00

CAD $ 186.00 188.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.40 2.80

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00

AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.80

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

6 minutes ago
 IGP chairs meeting on police welfare, package for ..

IGP chairs meeting on police welfare, package for martyrs

24 minutes ago
 Moldova's CIS Membership Creates No Obstacles for ..

Moldova's CIS Membership Creates No Obstacles for EU Integration - Agriculture M ..

24 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Says Expedition 68 May Be Extended for S ..

Roscosmos Says Expedition 68 May Be Extended for Several Months After Soyuz Leak

24 minutes ago
 'COVID-19 pandemic increases levels of violence ag ..

'COVID-19 pandemic increases levels of violence against women'

24 minutes ago
 Chairman TEVTA inaugurates Skill Park Momento

Chairman TEVTA inaugurates Skill Park Momento

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.