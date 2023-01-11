Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 228.00 228.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 235.70 238.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 66.60 67.30

UAE DIRHAM 68.60 69.30

EURO 269.30 272.00

UK POUND 305.

00 308.00

JAPANESE YEN 1.87000 1.89000

CHF 269.52 270.52

NOK 24.71 24.81

SEK 23.69 23.79

AUD $ 172.00 174.00

CAD $ 186.00 188.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.40 2.80

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00

AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.80