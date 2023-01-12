UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12 January 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 228.00 228.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 235.70 238.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 66.30 67.00

UAE DIRHAM 68.30 69.00

EURO 268.30 271.00

UK POUND 304.

00 307.00

JAPANI YEN 1.87680 1.89680

CHF 266.17 267.17

NOK 24.63 24.73

SEK 23.53 23.63

AUD $ 171.00 173.00

CAD $ 185.00 187.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.50 2.80

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 41.00

AFGHAN AFHANI 2.20 2.80

