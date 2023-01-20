UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20 January 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 06:25 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2023

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 229.50 230.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 237.70 240.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 66.30 67.00

UAE DIRHAM 68.30 69.00

EURO 269.30 272.00

UK POUND 307.

90 311.00

JAPANI YEN 1.90518 1.92518

CHF 269.51 270.51

NOK 24.89 24.99

SEK 23.87 23.97

AUD $ 172.00 174.00

CAD $ 184.00 186.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.50 3.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 39.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.20 2.80

