Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 230.30 230.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 238.10 240.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 66.80 67.50

UAE DIRHAM 69.30 70.00

EURO 272.50 275.25

UK POUND 311.

00 314.00

JAPANI YEN 1.90820 1.92820

CHF 270.18 271.18

NOK 25.22 25.32

SEK 24.18 24.28

AUD $ 175.00 177.00

CAD $ 186.80 188.80

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.50 3.00

CHINESE YUAN 37.00 42.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.30