Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 February 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 268.00 271.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 269.00 273.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 71.00 73.00

UAE DIRHAM 73.50 75.50

EURO 294.00 299.00

UK POUND 331.

00 336.00

JAPANI YEN 2.06590 2.08590

CHF 293.87 294.87

NOK 26.75 26.85

SEK 25.69 25.79

AUD $ 190.00 193.00

CAD $ 201.00 204.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.30

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00

