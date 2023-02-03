Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 03 February 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 07:32 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 272.00 275.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 272.00 276.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 72.00 73.50
UAE DIRHAM 74.50 76.00
EURO 295.00 300.00
UK POUND 331.
00 336.00
JAPANI YEN 2.08680 2.10680
CHF 296.90 297.90
NOK 26.90 27.00
SEK 25.95 26.05
AUD $ 190.00 194.00
CAD $ 202.00 205.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.30
CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00