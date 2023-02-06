Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 February 2018
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 06:22 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 273.00 277.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 275.00 280.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 73.00 75.00
UAE DIRHAM 74.80 76.80
EURO 296.00 302.00
UK POUND 330.
00 336.00
JAPANI YEN 2.05620 2.07620
CHF 294.13 295.13
NOK 26.44 26.54
SEK 25.58 25.68
AUD $ 189.00 192.00
CAD $ 204.00 207.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00