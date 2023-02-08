Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 26 February 2018
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 07:31 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 274.00 275.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 276.00 279.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 72.50 74.
00
UAE DIRHAM 74.50 76.00
EURO 292.00 297.00
UK POUND 328.00 333.00
AUD $ 189.50 192.00
CAD $ 203.00 206.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00