Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2018

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 274.00 275.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 276.00 279.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 72.50 74.

00

UAE DIRHAM 74.50 76.00

EURO 292.00 297.00

UK POUND 328.00 333.00

AUD $ 189.50 192.00

CAD $ 203.00 206.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00