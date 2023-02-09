Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 09 February 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 06:47 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 269.00 270.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 269.00 272.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 70.50 72.
00
UAE DIRHAM 72.50 74.00
EURO 285.00 290.00
UK POUND 321.00 326.00
AUD $ 184.50 187.00
CAD $ 196.50 200.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.50 3.00
CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00