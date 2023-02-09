Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 269.00 270.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 269.00 272.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 70.50 72.

00

UAE DIRHAM 72.50 74.00

EURO 285.00 290.00

UK POUND 321.00 326.00

AUD $ 184.50 187.00

CAD $ 196.50 200.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.50 3.00

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00