Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 271.00 272.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 269.00 272.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 70.50 72.

00

UAE DIRHAM 72.50 74.00

EURO 284.00 289.00

UK POUND 322.00 327.00

AUD $ 183.00 186.00

CAD $ 196.00 200.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.30

CHINESE YUAN 39.50 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00