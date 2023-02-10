Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 10 February 2023
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 07:08 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 271.00 272.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 269.00 272.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 70.50 72.
00
UAE DIRHAM 72.50 74.00
EURO 284.00 289.00
UK POUND 322.00 327.00
AUD $ 183.00 186.00
CAD $ 196.00 200.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.30
CHINESE YUAN 39.50 41.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00