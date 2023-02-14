Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 14February 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:36 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 267.00 268.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 268.00 271.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 70.50 71.
50
UAE DIRHAM 72.00 73.00
EURO 283.00 287.00
UK POUND 321.00 325.00
AUD $ 183.00 186.00
CAD $ 197.00 200.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 39.50 41.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00