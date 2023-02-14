Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14February 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 267.00 268.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 268.00 271.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 70.50 71.

50

UAE DIRHAM 72.00 73.00

EURO 283.00 287.00

UK POUND 321.00 325.00

AUD $ 183.00 186.00

CAD $ 197.00 200.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 39.50 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00