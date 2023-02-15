Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 265.50 266.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 265.50 268.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 70.10 71.20

UAE DIRHAM 72.50 73.

80

EURO 281.00 286.00

UK POUND 319.00 324.00

AUD $ 181.00 184.00

CAD $ 196.00 199.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 39.50 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00