Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 February 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 08:09 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 264.60 265.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 264.00 267.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 69.50 71.
00
UAE DIRHAM 71.50 73.00
EURO 279.00 284.00
UK POUND 315.00 320.00
AUD $ 179.50 182.50
CAD $ 194.50 197.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00