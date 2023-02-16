UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 February 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 264.60 265.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 264.00 267.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 69.50 71.

00

UAE DIRHAM 71.50 73.00

EURO 279.00 284.00

UK POUND 315.00 320.00

AUD $ 179.50 182.50

CAD $ 194.50 197.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00

