Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20 February 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 06:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 261.90 262.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 263.00 266.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 69.30 70.
30
UAE DIRHAM 71.50 73.00
EURO 278.00 281.00
UK POUND 313.00 317.00
AUD $ 178.50 180.50
CAD $ 192.00 195.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.30
CHINESE YUAN 37.00 39.00
AFGHANI AFGHAN 2.50 3.00