UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20 February 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2023

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 261.90 262.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 263.00 266.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 69.30 70.

30

UAE DIRHAM 71.50 73.00

EURO 278.00 281.00

UK POUND 313.00 317.00

AUD $ 178.50 180.50

CAD $ 192.00 195.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.30

CHINESE YUAN 37.00 39.00

AFGHANI AFGHAN 2.50 3.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed opens IDEX 2023

Mansour bin Zayed opens IDEX 2023

39 minutes ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2023

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2023

39 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2023 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

45 minutes ago
 President announces April 9 as date for by-polls i ..

President announces April 9 as date for by-polls in Punjab, KPK

1 hour ago
 80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at ..

80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at Gulfood2023

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before ..

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before LHC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.