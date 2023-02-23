Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 260.60 261.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 266.00 269.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 69.50 70.

70

UAE DIRHAM 72.30 73.80

EURO 276.00 280.00

UK POUND 315.00 319.00

AUD $ 176.00 179.00

CAD $ 192.00 195.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00