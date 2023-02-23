Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 February 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 07:12 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 260.60 261.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 266.00 269.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 69.50 70.70
70
UAE DIRHAM 72.30 73.80
EURO 276.00 280.00
UK POUND 315.00 319.00
AUD $ 176.00 179.00
CAD $ 192.00 195.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40
CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00