Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 February 2023
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 06:43 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 259.70 260.20
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 264.50 267.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 69.50 70.
80
UAE DIRHAM 72.00 73.50
EURO 276.00 280.00
UK POUND 314.00 318.00
AUD $ 175.00 178.50
CAD $ 191.00 194.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.30
CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.60 3.00