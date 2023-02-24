Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 259.70 260.20

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 264.50 267.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 69.50 70.

80

UAE DIRHAM 72.00 73.50

EURO 276.00 280.00

UK POUND 314.00 318.00

AUD $ 175.00 178.50

CAD $ 191.00 194.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.30

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.60 3.00