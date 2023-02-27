UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 27 February 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 259.70 259.90

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 262.00 265.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 69.40 70.

00

UAE DIRHAM 72.00 73.30

EURO 274.00 277.00

UK POUND 310.50 314.50

AUD $ 173.00 175.00

CAD $ 193.50 193.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 1.90 2.30

CHINESE YUAN 37.00 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.40

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

HFZA explores investment opportunities with Turkis ..

HFZA explores investment opportunities with Turkish delegation

5 minutes ago
 Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces strategic agenda

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad U ..

PSL 2023 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Will ..

14 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament disc ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament discuss parliamentary ties

20 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanis ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanisms of public-private partnersh ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s v ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s veterinary programmes

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.