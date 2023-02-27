Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 259.70 259.90

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 262.00 265.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 69.40 70.

00

UAE DIRHAM 72.00 73.30

EURO 274.00 277.00

UK POUND 310.50 314.50

AUD $ 173.00 175.00

CAD $ 193.50 193.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 1.90 2.30

CHINESE YUAN 37.00 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.40