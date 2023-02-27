Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 27 February 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 06:01 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 259.70 259.90
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 262.00 265.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 69.40 70.
00
UAE DIRHAM 72.00 73.30
EURO 274.00 277.00
UK POUND 310.50 314.50
AUD $ 173.00 175.00
CAD $ 193.50 193.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 1.90 2.30
CHINESE YUAN 37.00 41.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.40