Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 261.30 261.90

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 263.00 266.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 69.60 70.40

UAE DIRHAM 72.50 74.00

00

EURO 275.50 279.50

UK POUND 314.00 318.00

AUD $ 174.50 178.50

CAD $ 191.30 195.30

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.30

CHINESE YUAN 37.00 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.40