Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 261.30 261.90

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 263.00 266.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 69.60 70.40

UAE DIRHAM 72.50 74.

00

EURO 275.50 279.50

UK POUND 314.00 318.00

AUD $ 174.50 178.50

CAD $ 191.30 195.30

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.30

CHINESE YUAN 37.00 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.40

