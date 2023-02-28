Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 28 February 2023
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 08:35 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 261.30 261.90
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 263.00 266.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 69.60 70.40
UAE DIRHAM 72.50 74.
00
EURO 275.50 279.50
UK POUND 314.00 318.00
AUD $ 174.50 178.50
CAD $ 191.30 195.30
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.30
CHINESE YUAN 37.00 41.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.40