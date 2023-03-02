Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 March 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 07:44 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 278.00 281.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 279.00 282.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 73.00 75.
00
UAE DIRHAM 75.50 77.50
EURO 289.50 294.50
UK POUND 326.00 331.00
AUD $ 182.50 187.50
CAD $ 199.50 204.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.40
CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.10 2.50