Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 March 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 278.00 281.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 279.00 282.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.00 75.

00

UAE DIRHAM 75.50 77.50

EURO 289.50 294.50

UK POUND 326.00 331.00

AUD $ 182.50 187.50

CAD $ 199.50 204.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.10 2.50

