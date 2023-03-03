UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 03 March 2023

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 275.00 278.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 278.00 281.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 72.00 74.

00

UAE DIRHAM 74.50 76.50

EURO 287.00 293.00

UK POUND 324.00 330.00

AUD $ 180.50 185.50

CAD $ 198.00 203.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 1.90 2.40

CHINESE YUAN 37.00 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.30

