Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 275.00 278.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 278.00 281.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 72.00 74.

00

UAE DIRHAM 74.50 76.50

EURO 287.00 293.00

UK POUND 324.00 330.00

AUD $ 180.50 185.50

CAD $ 198.00 203.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 1.90 2.40

CHINESE YUAN 37.00 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.30