Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 03 March 2023
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 08:09 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 275.00 278.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 278.00 281.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 72.00 74.
00
UAE DIRHAM 74.50 76.50
EURO 287.00 293.00
UK POUND 324.00 330.00
AUD $ 180.50 185.50
CAD $ 198.00 203.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 1.90 2.40
CHINESE YUAN 37.00 41.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.30